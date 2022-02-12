Canada's Brad Gushue, throws a rock, during the men's curling match against Switzerland, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing.Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press

Canada’s Brad Gushue defeated American John Shuster 10-5 in men’s curling round-robin play Sunday morning at the Beijing Games.

Gushue was in control after stealing four points in the second end. The Americans scored three in the sixth to make a game of it but Canada iced the win with a pair in the ninth end.

Shuster missed a runback and had his double-takeout attempt roll out to stake the Canadians to a big early lead.

With the game seemingly in hand, Canadian alternate Marc Kennedy came in as a substitute for second Brett Gallant after the fifth-end break.

The U.S. had a much better second half. Shuster forced Gushue to a single in the seventh end and made a draw against three in the eighth.

Gushue, the 2006 Olympic champion, improved to 3-2 while the defending champions fell to 2-3.

Canada’s Jennifer Jones was scheduled to play Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni later in the day.