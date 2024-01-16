Skip to main content
Red deer, alta.
The Canadian Press

Canada’s Brad Gushue opened the Grand Slam of Curling’s Co-op Canadian Open with a 7-1 victory over Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell on Tuesday.

Gushue, from St. John’s, N.L., scored four in the sixth end to close out the round-robin victory.

Calgary’s Brendan Bottcher held off Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen 7-6 and Scotland’s Ross Whyte edged Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers 6-5.

In an all-Switzerland battle, Yannick Schwaller needed only five ends to complete an 8-1 rout of Michael Brunner.

Three more draws are scheduled for later in the day at Servus Arena.

Competition continues through Sunday.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe