Canada’s Brittany Crew qualifies for shot put final at world championships

Canada’s Brittany Crew has qualified for the final in the women’s shot put at the world track and field championships.
The Toronto native threw 18.3 metres today to finish 11th and qualify for the 12-athlete final.
Crew, 25, finished sixth at the previous world championships in 2017.
Crew won silver at the Pan American Games in August with a throw of 19.07 metres. She broke her own national record with a throw of 19.28 metres last month in Berlin.
Meanwhile, Andrea Seccafien of Guelph, Ont., advanced to the women’s 5,000-metre final. She was 13th over all in heats with a personal-best time of 15 minutes 4.67 seconds.
Gabriela DeBues-Stafford of Toronto earned a semi-final spot in the women’s 1,500 metres. She was 11th over all in heats in 4:07.28.
In the decathlon, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Damian Warner of London, Ont., is second after three events with 2,788 points.
France’s Kevin Mayer (2,827 points) leads the way.
Warner was first in the 100 metres, second in the long jump and eighth in the shot put.
Pierce LePage of Whitby, Ont., is fourth.
Canada has four medals (three bronze, one silver) at the world championships after winning none at the previous worlds in London in 2017.
On Wednesday night, Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win a world sprint title with a dominant run in the 200-metre final.
The 23-year-old from London took the win in a British-record 21.88 seconds, beating Brittany Brown of the United States by 0.34 seconds. The bronze went to Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland in 22.51.
The field was severely depleted after defending world champion Dafne Schippers and reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson both withdrew with injuries. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica withdrew after winning the 100 on Sunday. Asher-Smith adds her gold to the silver she won in the 100.
The meet runs through Sunday.