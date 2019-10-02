 Skip to main content

Sports Canada’s Brittany Crew qualifies for shot put final at world championships

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Brittany Crew qualifies for shot put final at world championships

Doha, Qatar
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brittany Crew competes in the women's shot put qualifications at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 2, 2019.

David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Canada’s Brittany Crew has qualified for the final in the women’s shot put at the world track and field championships.

The Toronto native threw 18.3 metres today to finish 11th and qualify for the 12-athlete final.

Crew, 25, finished sixth at the previous world championships in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Crew won silver at the Pan American Games in August with a throw of 19.07 metres. She broke her own national record with a throw of 19.28 metres last month in Berlin.

Meanwhile, Andrea Seccafien of Guelph, Ont., advanced to the women’s 5,000-metre final. She was 13th over all in heats with a personal-best time of 15 minutes 4.67 seconds.

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford of Toronto earned a semi-final spot in the women’s 1,500 metres. She was 11th over all in heats in 4:07.28.

In the decathlon, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Damian Warner of London, Ont., is second after three events with 2,788 points.

France’s Kevin Mayer (2,827 points) leads the way.

Warner was first in the 100 metres, second in the long jump and eighth in the shot put.

Pierce LePage of Whitby, Ont., is fourth.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has four medals (three bronze, one silver) at the world championships after winning none at the previous worlds in London in 2017.

On Wednesday night, Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win a world sprint title with a dominant run in the 200-metre final.

The 23-year-old from London took the win in a British-record 21.88 seconds, beating Brittany Brown of the United States by 0.34 seconds. The bronze went to Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland in 22.51.

The field was severely depleted after defending world champion Dafne Schippers and reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson both withdrew with injuries. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica withdrew after winning the 100 on Sunday. Asher-Smith adds her gold to the silver she won in the 100.

The meet runs through Sunday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter