Montreal’s Cedric Fofana advanced to his first major final on the international stage Friday at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup.

The 20-year-old Fofana placed 10th in the men’s three-metre springboard preliminary round with 387.75 points – just under six shy of his career high (393.65) – in front of friends and family at the Olympic Pool.

Bryden Hattie of Victoria missed the cut by finishing 13th (375.90), but could still feature in the final if a diver from the top 12 withdraws.

Calgary’s Caeli McKay, Ottawa’s Kate Miller and Montreal’s Eloise Belanger compete in the women’s 10-metre platform Friday afternoon. McKay and Miller have booked their spots at this summer’s Paris Olympics as a pair in the 10-metre synchro discipline.

Later, Canadians Fofana, Belanger, Benjamin Tessier and Amelie-Laura Jasmin are scheduled to take part in the mixed team final. Canada won silver in the event last year in Montreal.

Finals for the men’s three-metre synchro, women’s 10-metre synchro, men’s 10-metre individual and women’s three-metre individual take place Saturday.

Competition wraps up Sunday with the women’s three-metre synchro, men’s 10-metre synchro, men’s three-metre individual and women’s 10-metre individual finals.

The event features over 120 divers – including 12 Canadians – from more than 20 countries.

Montreal is the first World Cup event of the season, followed by another stop from March 21-24 in Berlin and the World Cup Super Final from April 19-21 in Xi’an, China.

The Canadian Olympic trials are set for May 17-19 in Windsor, Ont. The Olympics begin on July 26.