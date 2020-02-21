 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Celina Toth takes silver in 10-metre tower at diving Grand Prix event

ROSTOCK, Germany
ROSTOCK, Germany
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Celina Toth, seen here on April 12, 2018, took the silver at 329.35 points.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Canada’s Celina Toth earned a silver medal in the women’s 10-metre tower on Friday at the second stop on the FINA Grand Prix diving circuit.

Britain’s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix nailed her twisting dive for big scores in the final round to sneak past the Canadian for the gold with 330.50 points. Toth, who led after rounds 2-4 in the five-round final, took the silver at 329.35 and Jessica Parratto of the U.S. was third at 320.50.

“This was a hard event and I probably did these dives better than I’ve done them in a long time,” said the 27-year-old Toth, originally from St. Thomas, Ont., and now based in Victoria. “This was perfect timing for me to have this kind of performance with the Olympic Trials two competitions away. My resiliency was a lot better.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toth is expected to battle for one of two spots on women’s tower at the Olympic Trials in diving May 21-24 in Windsor, Ont. Her only scheduled competition before then is the Canadian Grand Prix stop, also in Windsor, the week before.

After placing fifth in Thursday’s preliminaries, Elaena Dick of Edmonton was sixth in her morning semi-final heat and took 11th overall. Only the top three from each of the two semi-finals advanced.

On men’s three-metre, Thomas Ciprik of Pointe-Claire, Que., advanced to his first career Grand Prix final and placed fourth with 347.95.

James Heatly of Britain took the gold with 424.25, Michael Hixon of the U.S. was second at 410.90 and Patrick Hausding of Germany third at 371.85.

“I made some errors in the final but also had some nice dives so for a first final I’m very satisfied,” Ciprik said. “I didn’t expect to get this far so to stand out among this great group of divers is very motivating.”

Ciprik, 16, just made the cut for the semi-finals by placing 12th in Thursday’s preliminaries and was third in his semi with his best score of the day at 371.60.

Competition continues through to Sunday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies