Canada’s Eliot Grondin has won his second silver medal in as many days in World Cup men’s snowboard cross action.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native is now up to seven World Cup medals (four gold, two silver, one bronze) this season.

France’s Merlin Surget claimed gold, with Austria’s Jakob Dusek grabbing bronze.

The 22-year-old Grondin leads the season standings with 620 points, while Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle sits in second at 319.

Grondin is the reigning Olympic silver medallist in the event.

He also earned bronze at the 2022 Beijing Games in the mixed team competition.