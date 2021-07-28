Canada’s Ellie Black out of all-around gymnastics final with sprained ankle

Open this photo in gallery Canadian gymnast Ellie Black competes in the balance beam during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, July 25, 2021. LEAH HENNEL/COC/The Canadian Press

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black has withdrawn from Thursday’s all-around final event at Tokyo Olympics with an ankle injury.

Canadian Olympic Committee chief sport officer Eric Myles said in a release that Black sprained her ankle during a training session Tuesday.

Myles said he hopes Black will recover in time for the balance beam final on Aug. 3.

Black’s withdrawal leaves Brooklyn Moors as the only Canadian competing in the all-around final.

Black won silver in the all-around competition at the 2017 world championships in Montreal and gold in the event at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

