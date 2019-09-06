Canada’s Eric Lamaze wins CANA Cup aboard Chacco Kid at Spruce Meadows

Canada’s Eric Lamaze won the CANA Cup on Thursday night aboard Chacco Kid, delivering a clear and fast time of 37.8 seconds.
The duo led the jump off, but no one could catch them in the 1.6-metre event.
Australia’s Rowan Willis took second in 40.72 seconds and France’s Kevin Staut was third in 41.07 seconds.
“This has been a special venue for me since I was much younger then I am now,” Lamaze said. “I’ve had the greatest memories here at Spruce Meadows and won some big competitions. One cannot get tired of hearing that noise [crowd cheering] coming through the clock tower. It brings out the best in me and it brings the out best in everyone here”
Lamaze hoped for a win in the ATCO Solutions 1.5-metre competition as well, entering a jump-off with Britain’s Scott Brash and Kent Farrington of the United States.
Faults in the jump-off kept Brash and Lamaze out of top spot, but Farrington, aboard Jasper, was in top form. The pair delivered a clear jump off round in a time of 35.48 seconds to bump Italians Lorenzo de Luca (35.56) and Bruno Chimirri (37.35) into second and third place respectively.