Leylah Fernandez reaches for a return during her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia in Women's National Bank Open tennis action in Toronto. Fernandez lost in straight sets on Aug. 10, 2022.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Serena Williams has played her final match in Canada.

The all-time tennis great lost to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open.

Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her intention to retire at the end of this season on Tuesday.

She received three loud ovations before the match against Bencic even began, with the sold-out crowd at Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium clearly favouring Williams.

Signs dotted the 12,500-seat venue with messages like “Thank you, Serena!,” “Canada loves you!,” and “We will miss you!”

Bencic said after the win that it was always an honour to play Williams and that Wednesday night was all about her.

Williams looked to be in her classic form early on, scoring the match’s first point on an ace. Although the American won two games early, she could not keep up with the 12th-seeded Bencic, who raced ahead to take the first set.

The second set was more even, with Bencic and Williams tied 3-3, but the Swiss player won back-to-back games. Serving to stay in the match, Williams pumped her fist and yelled to the delight of the partisan crowd as Bencic’s failed return made it 5-4.

Williams hit the ball long on match point, bringing an end to the match and her time playing in Canada. It’s expected that she will formally end her career after the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 29.

Earlier Wednesday, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was eliminated from the tournament following a 7-6 (4), 6-1 loss to Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Fernandez, the 13th seed in Toronto, was playing in her first tournament following a two-month layoff to recover from a stress fracture in her right foot that she sustained at the French Open.

She and her sister Bianca Fernandez then teamed up in the doubles tournament, losing to Andreja Klepa of Slovenia and Alexa Guarachi of Chile 6-1, 6-2.

“It’s a little hard today because we just finished with two losses,” said Leylah Fernandez. “I’m just happy that I finally was back in competition and that we not only tested out the foot but also the body. The body feels great.

“Of course, not at the level that we want it to be, but at least we know what we need to work.”

Haddad Maia will next face world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who cruised into the third round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic.

Swiatek increased her hardcourt winning streak to 20 matches with a clinical performance, defeating Tomljanovic in just one hour four minutes.

In other early results, 10th seed Coco Gauff of the United States beat Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3). Defending champion Camila Giorgi of Italy downed Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5. And seventh seed Jessica Pegula downed fellow American Asia Muhammad 6-2, 7-5.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., the final Canadian left in the singles draw, was scheduled to face Alize Cornet of France in the final match on Centre Court. Andreescu won the tournament in 2019 when Williams retired in the final match due to injury.