 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Gillian Robertson, Marc-Andre Barriault both win in UFC

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson choked out American Cortney (Cast Iron) Casey in the third round on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday.

Quebec City middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault then stopped Poland’s Oskar Piechota late in the second round for his first UFC win after three straight losses.

The main event at the UFC’s Apex production facility pitted Curtis Blades, ranked third among heavyweight contenders, against No. 7 Alexander Volkov.

Story continues below advertisement

Robertson used a superior ground game to control her fight, finishing it off with a rear-naked choke with 28 seconds remaining.

“I wanted to be able to display my ground and pound a little bit more but the last 30 seconds I heard (coach) Din (Thomas) say ‘It’s not too late for a finish’ so I just went for the kill,” said Robertson

Robertson (8-4-0 including 5-3-0 in the UFC) took Casey down a minute into the first round and worked into side control. The Canadian landed only a few strikes but was in control virtually all the round.

Casey (9-8-0) landed some blows to open the second round but was quickly taken down again by Robertson at the fence. The rest of the round was a repeat of the first with Robertson in control and looking for a submission.

Casey tried to keep the fight on the feet in the third but was taken down again less than two minutes in and Robertson finally locked in a choke to force Casey to tap.

It marked the first time in seven UFC fights that Robertson had gone into the third round.

Robertson, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who fights out of Coconut Creek, Fla., was originally slated to fight June 20 in Saskatoon but the card was called off due to the global pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

She was coming off a TKO loss to Maycee (The Future) Barber last October but has now won three of her last four.

Casey, at five foot seven, had a two-inch height and four-inch reach advantage.

Barriault and Piechota both came out swinging with the Canadian pushing the action, scoring with some uppercuts late in the first round.

Piechota (12-3-1) scored with some counter punches in the second but was taken down two minutes in. The Pole fought his way back to his feet but Barriault (12-4-0) hurt him at the fence, knocked him down and kept punching until the referee stepped with 10 seconds left in the round.

“I like thrown bombs, I like to mix things up,” said Barriault, a former two-division champion in the Canadian TKO promotion. “Here I am.”

“Tonight you saw the real Power Bar,” added Barriault, who was also booked originally to fight in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Both fighters had lost their last three bouts with Barriault beaten by Jun Yong (The Iron Turtle) Park, Krzysztof Jotko and Andrew (El Dirte) Sanchez.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies