 Skip to main content

Sports

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Gushue beats Sweden’s Edin 7-3 to remain perfect at Tour Challenge

New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brad Gushue, of St. John’s, N.L., improved to 2-0 after beating Sweden’s Niklas Edinearned 7-3 at the Tour Challenge on Wednesday night.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., earned a 7-3 win over Sweden’s Niklas Edin on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 at the Tour Challenge, the second stop on the Grand Slam of Curling.

Gushue scored three points in the third end and drew for a deuce in the sixth to end the match early.

Edin fell to a 0-2 record and is on the brink of elimination at the midway point of round-robin play.

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in Draw 5, Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen (1-1) topped American John Shuster 7-5. Shuster dropped to 1-1 with the loss.

In women’s play, Ottawa’s Rachel Homan took a 7-5 victory over Japan’s Sayaka Yoshimura (0-2) to improve to 2-0.

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones beat Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa 7-5. Both teams are 1-1.

The top eight teams overall qualify for the weekend playoffs.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter