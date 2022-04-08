Win or lose at this week’s world men’s curling championship, Brad Gushue feels his team’s legacy is secure.

“I think we are the best team to ever play from the longevity that we’ve had and the success that we’ve had,” Gushue said. “It’s a hard argument for anybody else to make, so (a title here) would be icing on the cake for sure.”

His team of vice Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker has padded the resume nicely this season with a Trials win, a fourth national title in six years and an Olympic bronze.

Another medal could come this weekend after the team nailed down a semi-final berth with an 8-6 win over Scotland’s Kyle Waddell on Friday. The first-place Canadians improved to 9-2 and will close out round-robin play in the evening against Denmark’s Tobias Thune.

Three-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden (9-3), who defeated Canada earlier in the competition, edged Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell 7-6 in the afternoon to stay in the hunt for the top seed.

Italy’s Joel Retornaz and Korey Dropkin of the United States (both 7-4) have also secured playoff spots.

On the bubble to make the six-team cut were Scotland, Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller and South Korea’s Soo-Hyuk Kim, all at 6-5. Germany’s Sixten Totzek was next at 6-6.

The top two seeds earn berths in Saturday’s semi-finals while the other four playoff teams meet in qualification games to join them.

Gushue’s current four-man lineup spent two quadrennials together, but Gallant will be leaving at the end of the season. In addition to their national and Olympic hardware, they won world gold in 2017, silver in 2018 and have 12 Grand Slam titles to their credit.

“There’s enough there on the resume to cement the legacy of this team,” Gushue said. “I don’t know if a win here this week is going to move that needle very much. Obviously winning will improve it.”

Gushue, who won Olympic gold in 2006 with Nichols, was determined to limit the distractions that he felt hampered the team when the 2018 world championship was played at this venue.

The Canadians are not staying at the tournament hotel and have laid low in their downtime. A pre-event round of golf has been the most ambitious activity on the calendar since arriving in Sin City.

It has been a taxing yet successful season for the Gushue team. They topped the field at Canada’s Olympic trials last November – considered the toughest event in curling – and isolated in a pre-Games training camp in B.C. for a couple weeks before heading to Beijing.

A semi-final loss to Edin at the Ice Cube was followed by a win over American John Shuster in the bronze-medal game. A short break was followed by a memorable week at the Brier, where Gushue’s side prevailed despite losing Nichols for the final weekend due to COVID-19.

A second world title would be quite an accomplishment in an unforgettable season that concludes with a couple of Grand Slam stops.

“There’s been times this week where I’ve felt like a zombie out there,” Gushue said. “You’re focused and you’re trying to do your best. But it’s been a long year. It has been a grind.”

The Canadians were in control over the second half against Scotland but an angle raise from fourth Ross Paterson in the ninth end tied the game at six. Gushue had hammer in the 10th but didn’t need his final stone after Paterson flashed his last throw between two Canadian rocks in the house.

It was a nice break for the Canadians since draw weight had changed during the game. Balmy conditions outside – the mercury reached 30 C – may have impacted ice conditions.

“We got a few flat spots and it kind of junked up,” Gushue said. “If we had to draw the four-foot in the last end, it would have been a bit of a guess and you don’t really want that. Fortunately, we played a really strong 10th end.”

The venue, located a couple kilometres from the Vegas Strip, boasts plenty of Canadian flavour even though the pandemic has impacted attendance, travel plans, and limited the usual event activities.

Several dozen Canadian fans bellowed their support throughout the draw and The Tragically Hip’s “38 Years Old” played on the arena loudspeakers after the game.

Gushue beat Edin in the 2017 world final in Edmonton. The Swede won the return match a year later for the first of three straight world titles.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.