Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Brooke Henderson plays during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament on June 9, 2023, in Galloway, N.J.The Canadian Press

Already the winningest player in Canadian golf history, Brooke Henderson wants more.

Henderson and fellow Canadian Maddie Szeryk have their sights set on bringing home a title when they tee off Thursday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which is the second major of the women’s golf season.

Henderson has 13 career wins, including the 2016 edition of the Women’s PGA Championship and last year’s Evian Championship.

“Your career is defined by how many majors you win or if you’re a major champion,” Henderson said from Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J.

“I was really fortunate that I was able to get my first major victory when I was really young, so I avoided a lot of those questions of when I was going to win my first one.

“I’m looking forward to the next opportunity I have to be in contention and in those final groups because it’s such an amazing feeling, especially in a major where there’s more pressure and more eyes on you. It’s exciting to have that opportunity.”

Henderson has been a model of consistency at the majors since 2020, shooting the most rounds in the 60s of any LPGA Tour golfer at the premier tournaments. The 25-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., said that it’s all about rising to the occasion.

“I love major championships,” said Henderson, who is 12th on the Race to CME Globe standings. “They’re very challenging and you have to play smart and when the opportunity is there, then you can play a little bit aggressive.

“I feel like that suits my game really well.”

Szeryk, from London, Ont., will play her second major of the season and third of her career. She missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open in 2017 when she was still an amateur, but tied for 18th at this year’s Chevron Championship.

The 26-year-old made the cut at her past four LPGA Tour events and is in the midst of her best-ever pro season ranked 63rd in the standings.

“I’m starting to feel more just at peace and at ease with it all and not super stressed,” said Szeryk, who’s in her sophomore LPGA Tour season. “Even my off weeks, I’m still making the cut.

“I’m not up top but I’m still making cuts and learning from it. That’s just been really exciting to see, I’m getting more comfortable out here and not as stressed out by everything.”

WORLDWIDE GOLF ASSOCIATION – Henderson was asked at Wednesday’s news conference about the LPGA Tour joining the as-yet-unnamed worldwide golf association involving the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“There’s a lot of unknowns right now. I don’t think we know a lot out here on Tour,” she said. “But I hope if anything further is to happen that the LPGA would be part of the conversation.”

EPSON TOUR – Hamilton’s Alena Sharp sits ninth in the Epson Tour’s race for the card heading into this week’s Island Resort Championship in Harris, Mich. Selena Costabile of Thornhill, Ont., is 37th on the money list and Quebec City’s Sarah-Eve Rhéaume is 134th. Those three will be joined at Sweetgrass Golf Club by Kate Johnston of Ayr, Ont.

PGA TOUR – Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the top Canadian in the field at this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. He’s No. 32 in the FedEx Cup standings. No. 35 Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., No. 36 Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., and No. 119 Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., are also in the field.

KORN FERRY TOUR – Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., leads the Canadian contingent into the Compliance Solutions Championship in Norman, Okla. The fourth-ranked player on the second-tier tour will be joined at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club by Edmonton’s Wil Bateman and Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C. They are 45th and 99th on the points list, respectively.

CHAMPIONS TOUR – Alan McLean, the club pro at Echo Valley Golf Club in London, Ont., is in the field at Dick’s Sporting Goods Open starting Friday at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, N.Y.

PGA TOUR CANADA – Étienne Papineau of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., is the top-ranked player overall on the third-tier PGA Tour Canada after he won last week’s Royal Beach Victoria Open. He’ll be back in action at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open in Waskesiu Lake, Sask.

LATINOAMERICA TOUR – Myles Creighton of Digby, N.S., sits 16th on the Totalplay cup standings heading into the Jalisco Open GDL this week. Vancouver’s Stuart Macdonald is 17th and will also be in the field at Atlas Country club in Guadalajara, Mexico. Max Sekulic of Rycroft, Alta., Joey Savoie of La Prairie, Que., and Blair Bursey of Gander, N.L. will also play in the second-last event of the Latinoamerica Tour season.

DP WORLD TOUR – Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., is the lone Canadian at the BMW International Open at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich. He’s 35th on the Race to Dubai Rankings.