Canada’s Ivanie Blondin wins silver at ISU World Cup speedskating event

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin won a silver medal on Sunday in the women’s mass start at an ISU World Cup speed skating event.
Blondin’s podium finish was one of two on the day for Canada. Laurent Dubreuil won bronze in the men’s 500 metres.
Blondin, from Ottawa, narrowly missed out on a second consecutive gold in the mass start, leading for most of the race before losing the sprint to the finish line. Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won gold. Japan’s Nana Takagi was third.
Dubreuil finished behind Japanese teammates Tatsuya Shinhama and Yuma Murakami, respectively.
The third-place finish marked the Levis, Que., native’s first individual distance medal on the World Cup circuit since the start of the 2017-18 season.