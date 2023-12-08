Jared Schmidt won gold, and Brittany Phelan claimed silver, delivering impressive performances for Canada at the World Cup ski cross event in the French Alps on Friday.

Schmidt, who grew up in Ottawa but now calls Calgary home, initially crossed the finish line in second place but was bumped to the top spot on the podium after French skier Youri Duplessis Kergomard was disqualified for contact.

Sweden’s David Mobaerg earned silver, while Austria’s Johannes Rohrweck claimed bronze.

It was Schmidt’s first-ever World Cup victory.

In the women’s event, Phelan, hailing from Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished 0.53 seconds behind gold medallist Daniela Maier of Germany. Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France took home the bronze.

Marielle Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., finished fifth overall after winning Friday’s small final.