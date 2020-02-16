 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Justin Kripps pilots two-man bobsled to bronze in World Cup finale

Sigulda, Latvia
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Justin Kripps and Samuel Giguere of Canada finish their second run of the two-man Bobsled World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The Canadian pair placed second.

Roman Koksarov/The Associated Press

Justin Kripps piloted Canada’s lone two-man bobsled to a third-place finish Sunday in the World Cup season finale.

Kripps, from Summerland, B.C., and Sam Giguere of Sherbrooke, Que., had a two-run time of one minute 39.59 seconds. Kripps won bronze a day earlier with Ben Coakwell of Saskatoon.

“It was really good today,” Kripps said. “These are the first races we have had on this track, so we were just trying to get in the medals. We managed to get on the podium in both races, so we achieved our goal.”

Story continues below advertisement

Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Mikniss of Latvia won gold in 1:39.18 and Switzerland’s Simon Friedli and Gregory Jones were second at 1:39.54.

Kripps also finished third in the overall World Cup two-man standings. He locked up the Crystal Globe as the season title winner after guiding the Canadian sled to five podiums – four bronze and one silver – in eight races this season.

“It’s good to know we are always fighting for the podium in every race,” said Kripps.

In women’s skeleton, North Vancouver’s Jane Channell was the top Canadian in 16th place.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies