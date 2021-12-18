Mikael Kingsbury of Team Canada takes first place during the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup dual moguls event on Dec. 18, 2021, in Alpe d'Huez, France.Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury was back on top of the World Cup podium on Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won the dual moguls event on Saturday – career-World Cup victory No. 68.

He has 97 World Cup podium finishes.

The 2018 Olympic gold medallist was coming off a third-place finish in the moguls a day earlier, a minor mistake costing him top spot on the podium.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.