Alpe d'huez, france
The Canadian Press

Mikael Kingsbury of Team Canada takes first place during the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup dual moguls event on Dec. 18, 2021, in Alpe d'Huez, France.Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury was back on top of the World Cup podium on Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won the dual moguls event on Saturday – career-World Cup victory No. 68.

He has 97 World Cup podium finishes.

The 2018 Olympic gold medallist was coming off a third-place finish in the moguls a day earlier, a minor mistake costing him top spot on the podium.

