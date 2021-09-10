 Skip to main content
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez clinches spot in U.S. Open final

Rachel Brady
NEW YORK
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez has clinched a spot in the U.S. Open final with a three-set win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., beat the No. 2 seed 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 Thursday in two hours and 20 minutes to advance.

She will face either No. 17 Maria Sakkari of Greece or 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in Saturday’s final.

Fernandez will attempt to become the second Canadian to win women’s singles at Flushing Meadows after Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., who captured the U.S. Open title in 2019.

Fernandez continued her remarkable run at the Grand Slam by knocking off her third top-five opponent.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., beat No. 3 Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round, and followed that up with a victory over No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals.

