Innichen, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy

Canada’s Marielle Thompson earned bronze in women’s ski cross on Monday in the final World Cup race of 2021.

Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund won the race, with Switzerland’s Fanny Smith taking silver.

Fellow Canadian Hannah Schmidt finished fourth, the best finish of her career on the World Cup circuit.

Courtney Hoffos and Britt Phelan were fifth and sixth as three Canadians finished in the top six.

Kevin Drury was the top Canadian in the men’s event, finishing fifth.

France’s Bastien Midol won gold, while Ryan Regez and Tobias Baur, both of Switzerland, took second and third respectively.