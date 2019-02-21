 Skip to main content

Canada’s Mark Arendz wins silver in biathlon individual at world championships

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Canada's Mark Arendz crosses the finish line during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games on March 18, 2018.

Canada’s Mark Arendz won silver in the biathlon individual race to capture his fourth medal of the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships.

The Springton, PEI, native hit 20 targets on the range and completed the 15-kilometre race in 42 minutes 50.4 seconds at the Otway Nordic Ski Centre.

Benjamin Daviet of France won gold in 42:22.2 despite missing one shot in his second bout on the range. Ukraine’s Grygorii Vovchynskyi was third.

Arendz is a three-time Paralympian who now has a dozen World Championship medals.

“I started well and had a great controlled pace throughout the race,” Arendz said Thursday. “Each lap I got stronger and faster. That was the best shooting I have had in a long time and hit everything on the range.”

Kyle Barber of Lively, Ont., placed 11th at 1:01:37.9

In women’s competition, Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., was fourth in the 12.5-kilometre standings distance.

Ukraine’s Liudmyla Liashenko won gold while compatriots Oleksandra Kononova was second and Yuliia Batenkova-Bauman, third.

Derek Zaplotinsky, of Smokey Lake, Alta., was sixth in the men’s sit-skiing race.

