Canada’s Matt Dunstone improves to 2-0 at World Cup event

Canada’s Matt Dunstone improved to 2-0 midway through the second day of the third World Cup curling stop of the season.
The Saskatchewan-based rink beat Xiuyue Ma of China 6-3 in Thursday’s second draw.
Earlier, the Manitoba mixed doubles team of Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott (1-1) lost 10-9 to Camilla Noreen and Per Noreen of Sweden.
Darcy Robertson’s Manitoba women’s team (0-1) faced China later on Thursday. Sahaidak and Lott also were in action in the final draw of the day, playing Korea.
Finals in each of the three divisions go on Sunday.
The grand final of the inaugural World Cup takes place in May in Beijing.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.