Maya Laylor of Team Canada performs a snatch during the Women's Weightlifting 76 kg at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on Aug. 2.Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Maya Laylor captured gold in the 76-kilogram class of women’s weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old from Toronto posted Commonwealth records of 128 kilograms in the clean and jerk and 228 kg in total, 12 kg better than Nigeria’s silver medallist Taiwo Liadi.

Laylor’s gold medal is the seventh for Canada at the Games.

Canada’s Emma Spence captured her third gymnastics bronze medal of the Games, in the women’s balance beam.

The 19-year-old from Cambridge, Ont., also won bronze in the women’s team and all-around finals.