Canada’s Megan Oldham wins slopestyle bronze in her first world championships

Aspen, Colorado
The Canadian Press
Mar 13, 2021; Aspen, Colorado, USA; Megan Oldham of Canada competes in Freeski Slopestyle during the finals of the 2021 FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Championships.

Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Canada’s Megan Oldham captured bronze in slopestyle in her freestyle skiing world championships debut on Saturday.

The 19-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., who’d won a pair of medals at the X Games last month at Aspen, held on for third despite a fall on the first rail on her opening run.

China’s Eileen Gu won gold and made history in the process. She also won Friday’s halfpipe finals becoming the first freestyle skier to win back-to-back gold in two different events at a world championships. Mathilde Grenaud of Switzerland was second.

On Oldham’s third of three runs, she added a left double cork 1260 as her last jump, clinching her third-place finish. “I was super excited to land the 1260,” Oldham said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to do it coming in. It was a bit of a last-minute decision, but after feeling good about the first part of my run, I decided to go for it.

“It definitely feels unreal to get a bronze at my first world championships.”

Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., was eighth, while Max Moffat of Caledon, Ont., finished 11th. The world championships continue Monday with the big air qualifications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.

