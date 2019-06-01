 Skip to main content

Canada's men's team loses all three pool games at final Rugby Seven Series stop

Canada’s men’s team loses all three pool games at final Rugby Seven Series stop

Paris
The Canadian Press
Canada's Mike Fuailefau (L) vies with Samoa's Tila Mealoi during a HSBC Paris Sevens Series rugby match between Canada and Samoa, at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris on June 1, 2019.

LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP/Getty Images

Canada lost all three of its pool games Saturday in the Rugby Sevens World Series’ last stop of the season.

The Canadian men capped play with a 26-12 defeat to the United States. They opened with a 21-19 loss against Samoa before losing 24-19 to Spain.

It’s been a rough season for Canada’s men’s rugby sevens team, which came into the Paris tournament ranked No. 11 in the standings.

Canada is coming off a seventh-place finish in London last weekend, matching its season best in the 10-event HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Canadians, out of medal contention, will play Wales on Sunday in the Challenge Trophy quarterfinals.

Canada is without two key players for the Paris stop. Connor Braid (shoulder) and Justin Douglas (ankle) returned home after sustaining injuries last weekend in London.

Josiah Morra and Cooper Coats were brought in as replacements for the Paris tournament.

The Canadian men will next be gearing up for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens 2020 Olympic Qualifier in July in the Cayman Islands.

