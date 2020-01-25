 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury wins moguls World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant

Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this file photo Mikael Kingsbury competes during the qualifications for men's skiing moguls at the world championships Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Park City, Utah.

Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

Mikael Kingsbury defended his home turf, winning moguls gold at a World Cup event in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Saturday.

The 27-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., now has 58 career victories and 85 podiums in 103 career starts on the World Cup circuit.

Kingsbury finished with 86.80 points, just ahead of Japan’s Ikuma Horishima (86.60).

Story continues below advertisement

France’s Benjamin Cavet took bronze with 83.99 points.

Gabriel Dufresne of Repentigny, Que., was 12th, Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 18th, Kerrian Chunland of Ste-Foy, Que., was 21st, Robbie Andison of Oakville, Ont., was 23rd, Jordan Kober of Penticton, B.C., was 28th.

Ryan Portello of Cochrane, Alta., was 33rd and Brayden Kuroda of Penticton was 34th. Quebec City’s Laurent Dumais was 48th and Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., was 49th.

On the women’s side, France’s Perrine Laffont won gold, Kazhakstan’s Yuliya Galysheva was second and Russia’s Anastasiia Smirnova was third.

Montreal’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe was fifth, Valerie Gilbert of Sainte-Adele, Que., was eighth, Toronto’s Berkley Brown was 16th, Montreal’s Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was 17th, Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert of Brossard, Que., was 19th and Saskatoon’s Maia Schwinghammer was 30th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies