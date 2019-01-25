 Skip to main content

Canada's Mirela Rahneva wins World Cup skeleton race

Canada’s Mirela Rahneva wins World Cup skeleton race

St. Moritz, Switzerland
The Associated Press
Mirela Rahneva celebrates winning the women's Skeleton World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Jan. 25, 2019.

Urs Flueeler/The Associated Press

Canada’s Mirela Rahneva has captured gold in a World Cup skeleton event.

The 30-year-old Ottawa racer gave Canada its first win in any World Cup sliding event – bobsled, skeleton or luge – this season.

It was the second World Cup victory of Rahneva’s career. She took gold at the same St. Moritz track in 2017.

Russia’s Elena Nikitina was second and Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling was third.

In the men’s race, Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea got his first World Cup skeleton win of the season on Friday, moving him back into the overall lead by the slimmest of margins.

Yun edged Alexander Tretiakov by two-tenths of a second, and now leads the Russian in the race to be the overall World Cup champion this season by a single point – 1,045-1,044.

Russian Nikita Tregubov took bronze. The top American finisher was Austin Florian at 16th.

