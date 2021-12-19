Canada’s Mollie Jepsen raced to victory in the giant slalom at a Para-Alpine World Cup on Sunday, for a perfect six-for-six in podium finishes to end the calendar year.

“I’m super stoked to walk away with the leader bib after these last few starts,” the 22-year-old from Vancouver said. “The weather and conditions here have been amazing and I’m looking forward to getting back to it in the new year.”

Canada’s Michaela Gosselin, who made her World Cup debut earlier this season, was fourth for her career best finish so far.

“It’s pretty awesome to race my first World Cups, and I’m looking forward to the slalom races the next couple of days,” Gosselin said.

The races continue in Switzerland with a slalom event on both Monday and Tuesday before the team returns to Canada for the holidays. World Cup action resumes in Sweden, Jan. 27-30.