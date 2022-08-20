The Canadian Press

Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women’s hockey exhibition game Saturday.

The first meeting of the two countries in women’s hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark.

The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time.

Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1.

Their lone meeting prior to Saturday was the 1992 world championship. Canada won 10-0.

Fillier also had two assists for a six-point outing, while Poulin had an assist for a five-point night.

Sarah Potomak and Jessie Eldridge each scored twice for Canada.

Josephine Asperup scored Denmark’s lone goal in the third period.

Canada’s goaltending tandem Emerance Maschmeyer and Kristen Campbell faced a combined six shots with Campbell giving up the goal to the Danes.

Cassandra Repstock-Romme turned away 40 of 54 shots in Denmark’s net.

Canada takes on the United States on Tuesday in a pre-tournament game in Herning before opening the world championship against Finland on Thursday.

Canada, the U.S., Finland, Switzerland and Japan comprise Pool A’s top five seeds.

Denmark is among Pool B’s sixth to 10th seeds with Czechia, Germany, Hungary and Sweden.