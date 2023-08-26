Open this photo in gallery: Canada's silver medalist Sarah Mitton celebrates with her medal and national flag after the shot put final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on Aug. 26.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters

Canada’s Sarah Mitton earned silver in the women’s shot put at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., had a top throw of 20.08 metres, which was a season-best, from her fifth of six attempts.

American Chase Ealey repeated as world champion with a season-best 20.43, while China’s Lijiao Gong (19.69) earned bronze.

It is the first worlds medal of Mitton’s career.

The 27-year-old was tied for bronze with the Netherlands’ Jessica Schilder at the 2022 worlds but lost her spot on the podium on a tiebreaker, with Schilder having had the next furthest throw.

Mitton is a three-time national champion and 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and owns the Canadian record at 20.33.