Canada’s Shapovalov advances to Wimbledon semi-finals to face world No. 1 Djokovic

Open this photo in gallery Denis Shapovalov of Canada celebrates after winning his men's Singles Quarter Final match against Karen Khachanov of Russia on Day Nine of The Championships. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the semi-finals of Wimbledon after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday.

Shapovalov becomes just the sixth Canadian to make it this far at a Grand Slam in men’s and women’s singles. He’ll face world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Friday.

On facing Djokovic, Shapovalov said, “I think anything is possible. When you look at the scoreboard at first on Friday it’s 0-0. Anything is possible.”

Later on Wednesday Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals.

