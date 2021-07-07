Canada’s Shapovalov advances to Wimbledon semi-finals to face world No. 1 Djokovic

Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the semi-finals of Wimbledon after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday.
Shapovalov becomes just the sixth Canadian to make it this far at a Grand Slam in men’s and women’s singles. He’ll face world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Friday.
On facing Djokovic, Shapovalov said, “I think anything is possible. When you look at the scoreboard at first on Friday it’s 0-0. Anything is possible.”
Later on Wednesday Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals.
