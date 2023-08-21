Savannah Sutherland qualified for the women’s 400-metre hurdles semi-finals Monday at the world athletics championships.

Sutherland, from Saskatoon, claimed the fourth and final automatic qualifying spot in her heat in a time of 55.85 seconds.

“It wasn’t my smoothest race. It wasn’t my best race ever, but I raced with the people next to me and I was able to qualify, so I’m really happy with that and my ability to compete with the people that are on the track,” she said.

Sutherland is looking to add to a successful season that includes an outdoor NCAA Championship in the 400 hurdles and a Canadian indoor record in the event (51.60 seconds).

“I’m just looking forward to competing. It’s a great atmosphere out there and there’s a lot of competition on the track,” Sutherland said. “I’m going for a personal best – that’s the goal for the semi-final.”

Brooke Overholt, of St. Mary’s Ont., finished seventh in her heat in 56.2 seconds and did not advance.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Tuesday while the final goes Thursday.

In women’s pole vault, Alysha Newman Delaware, Ont., and Saskatoon’s Anicka Newell both failed to qualify for the finals.

Newman had a top vault of 4.5 metres, while Newell’s best was 4.35 metres.

The automatic qualifying mark of 4.65 metres was met by 12 vaulters, which was enough to fill out the field for the final.

Newman is returning from a serious concussion last spring that sidelined her for months. She won a Canadian title last month in Langley, B.C., with a vault of 4.73 metres.

“You hope to come, savour anything you can,” said Newman. “My neurologist would say that we weren’t focusing on this year, but I got a little greedy and said I can do it this year and next year. He won’t be disappointed, but I will be.”