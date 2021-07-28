 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Tyler Mislawchuk withdraws from Tokyo Olympic mixed triathlon with injury

Tokyo
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk (15) crosses the finish line during the Tokyo Olympic Games. Mislawchuk has withdrawn from the triathlon mixed team relay event following an ankle injury he sustained during the individual triathlon event earlier this week.

The Canadian Press

Canada’s Tyler Mislawchuk has withdrawn from Saturday’s mixed triathlon relay at the Olympic Games because of an Achilles tendon injury he sustained in the men’s race.

The 26-year-old from Oak Bluff, Man., placed 15th in the men’s race Monday. The mixed relay, featuring two men and two women from each country, makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Alexis Lepage of Gatineau, Que., draws into Canada’s relay team joining Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., Amélie Kretz of Blainville, Que., and Victoria’s Matt Sharpe.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, during the individual race, Tyler aggravated his Achilles tendon, which ultimately led to some cramping during the run portion of the race due to compensating for the pain,” Triathlon Canada high-performance director Eugene Liang said Thursday in a statement.

“Since the completion of the individual race, we have been working with our medical team to mitigate the irritation in his Achilles tendon, but unfortunately there is still some risk of further damage to the Achilles should he start.”

Mislawchuk says it will be tough watching from the sidelines unable to contribute.

“It’s devastating not to have the opportunity to line up with my teammates this weekend in the Olympic debut of the mixed team relay due to injury,” the athlete said in the statement. said Mislawchuk.

“That said, this also presents an opportunity for my friend and training partner Alexis to compete in the Olympics.”

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies