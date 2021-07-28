Canada’s Tyler Mislawchuk withdraws from Tokyo Olympic mixed triathlon with injury

Open this photo in gallery Canadian triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk (15) crosses the finish line during the Tokyo Olympic Games. Mislawchuk has withdrawn from the triathlon mixed team relay event following an ankle injury he sustained during the individual triathlon event earlier this week. The Canadian Press

Canada’s Tyler Mislawchuk has withdrawn from Saturday’s mixed triathlon relay at the Olympic Games because of an Achilles tendon injury he sustained in the men’s race.

The 26-year-old from Oak Bluff, Man., placed 15th in the men’s race Monday. The mixed relay, featuring two men and two women from each country, makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Alexis Lepage of Gatineau, Que., draws into Canada’s relay team joining Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., Amélie Kretz of Blainville, Que., and Victoria’s Matt Sharpe.

“Unfortunately, during the individual race, Tyler aggravated his Achilles tendon, which ultimately led to some cramping during the run portion of the race due to compensating for the pain,” Triathlon Canada high-performance director Eugene Liang said Thursday in a statement.

“Since the completion of the individual race, we have been working with our medical team to mitigate the irritation in his Achilles tendon, but unfortunately there is still some risk of further damage to the Achilles should he start.”

Mislawchuk says it will be tough watching from the sidelines unable to contribute.

“It’s devastating not to have the opportunity to line up with my teammates this weekend in the Olympic debut of the mixed team relay due to injury,” the athlete said in the statement. said Mislawchuk.

“That said, this also presents an opportunity for my friend and training partner Alexis to compete in the Olympics.”