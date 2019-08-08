 Skip to main content

Sports Canada’s Werbicki, Loutit take silver in women’s coxless pairs at Pan Am Games

Canada’s Werbicki, Loutit take silver in women’s coxless pairs at Pan Am Games

Lima
The Canadian Press
Larissa Werbicki and Jessie Loutit captured Canada’s first rowing medal of the 2019 Pan American Games with a second-place finish in the women’s coxless pairs on Thursday.

Werbicki, of Saskatoon, and Loutit, of Fort Simpson, NWT, finished in a time of seven minutes 36.06 seconds, behind Chile’s Melita Abraham and Antonia Abraham (7:31.44). Mexico was third in 7:46.04.

“We adjusted our race plan to go a bit faster off the start because we knew the Chileans had a fast start,” Werbicki said. “We took the start a bit more aggressive and we found ourselves in second place coming through the 1000 and we were pretty relaxed about that.”

Werbicki and Loutit’s are making their Pan An debut. Thursday’s silver is Loutit’s first international medal. Werbicki previously won silver at the 2014 world junior championships and bronze at the 2014 youth Olympic Games.

In other rowing results, Luc Brodeur of St. Catharines, Ont., and Graham Peeters of Omemee, Ont., finished sixth in the men’s double sculls in their first senior racing competition. Brodeur and Peeters reached the A final after winning their Men’s Double repechage on Tuesday with a time of 6:26.77.

Layla Balooch of Burnaby, B.C., and Toronto’s Shannon Kennedy came sixth in the women’s double sculls final.

In water polo, Canada advanced to the women’s semi-finals with a 22-3 win over Venezuela. Montreal’s Krystina Alogbo led the way with five goals on seven shots. Canada faces Brazil in Friday’s semis.

In fencing, Argentina defeated Canada 45-23 in the men’s epee team quarter-finals.

