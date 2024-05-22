Canada’s women’s basketball coach Lapeña signs extension through 2026 World Cup

Canada Basketball has signed senior women’s basketball coach Victor Lapeña to a contract extension through the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, the organization announced Tuesday.

Lapeña has coached Canada’s senior women’s team to a 17-7 record (.708) since taking over the team on Jan. 6, 2022, and will lead the team into this summer’s Paris Games.

Canada punched its ticket for its fourth consecutive Olympics at a qualifying tournament in February despite finishing with a 1-2 record.

Before that, Canada went undefeated 3-0 at a prequalifying tournament in Medellin, Colombia.

Under Lapeña, Canada also captured bronze at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2023 and a fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup, the team’s best since winning bronze at the tournament in 1986.

The extension includes an option for Lapeña to pursue professional head coaching opportunities as long as he is available for all national team obligations.

“I’m thrilled to continue working with Canada Basketball and to lead our senior women’s national team over the next several years,” Lapeña, from Zaragosa, Spain, said in a release. “We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us this summer in Paris, and we will work tirelessly together to ensure that as a team, we are prepared to take the next step and realize our long-standing goal of a place on the podium.”

Canada has a training camp in Edmonton this week in preparation for Paris.

Canada was drawn into Group B for the Olympic tournament with France, Australia and Nigeria. Canada plays its first game against the hosts on July 29.