 Skip to main content

Sports Canadian women’s field hockey team beats Italy, moves on in Olympic qualifying

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canadian women’s field hockey team beats Italy, moves on in Olympic qualifying

VALENCIA, Spain
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Kate Wright, captain of the Canadian women's field hockey team.

HO/The Canadian Press

Canada’s women’s field hockey team advanced to the next stage of Olympic qualification with a 7-0 win over Italy on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Series Finals.

Karli Johansen and Rachel Donohoe scored two goals apiece for the Canadians, while Sara McManus, Brienne Stairs and Hannah Haughn also scored.

Canadian goaltenders Kaitlyn Williams and Lauren Logush combined for the clean sheet.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada, under South African coach Giles Bonnet, will face either host Spain or South Africa in Thursday’s final.

Canada’s women have sat out the last six Olympics, last competing in 1992 when they finished seventh in Barcelona.

Canada will now participate in an Olympic qualification playoff later this year, almost certainly in hostile territory.

The winner of the Pan American Games, which open on July 26 in Lima, will also head to the 2020 Tokyo Games. But that competition features No. 4 Argentina, the 12th-ranked Americans and No. 16 Chile.

The loss of Own The Podium funding plus Field Hockey Canada’s financial problems meant the Canadian women had to turn to a crowdfunding campaign to get to Spain. The fundraising produced some $81,000.

A private donor paid for the team’s week-long camp in Victoria ahead of the Spain tournament.

The Canadian men, ranked 10th in the world, are heading to their own playoff after winning the FIH Series Finals in May with a 3-2 victory over host Malaysia, ranked 13th. They can also qualify via the Pan American Games, although Olympic champion Argentina, currently ranked fourth, stands in their way.

Story continues below advertisement

Own The Podium money helped pay for the men’s trip to Malaysia.

The men will play host to their playoff qualifier, likely against a team ranked 14th through 16th, at their West Vancouver, B.C., training base.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter