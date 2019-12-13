 Skip to main content

Canada’s women’s rugby sevens squad opens play in Cape Town with 32-0 win over Brazil

The Canadian Press
Sara Kaljuvee, seen here in action during the 2019 Pan Am Games, scored two tries for Canada at the Cape Town Sevens on Dec. 13, 2019.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Canada’s women ran in six tries en route to a 32-0 win over Brazil on the opening day of play Friday at the Cape Town Sevens.

Sara Kaljuvee scored two tries with singles going to Kaili Lukan, Pam Buisa, Kayla Moleschi and Caroline Crossley. Julia Greenshields added a conversion.

Canada, runner-up at last week’s Dubai Sevens, will play France and Spain on Saturday at the third women’s stop on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series circuit.

The Canadian women moved up to fourth overall in the standings after losing 17-14 to New Zealand in the Dubai final. France stands fifth, Spain seventh and new core team Brazil 12th.

The Canadian men faced Argentina later Friday at Cape Town Stadium.

The men, who finished 10th in Dubai in their season opener, are in Pool B with No. 2 New Zealand, No. 7 Argentina and No. 15 Wales in South Africa.

The Cape Town Sevens, one of six combined men’s and women’s events this year, run Friday through Sunday. It marks the first time the women have taken part in the tournament.

