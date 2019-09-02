 Skip to main content

Sports Canada’s women’s softball team locks up Olympic berth with 7-0 victory over Brazil

Canada’s women’s softball team locks up Olympic berth with 7-0 victory over Brazil

Gemma Karstens-Smith
Surrey, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Pitcher Sara Groenewegen and her Team Canada teammates earned an Olympic berth with a 7-0 victory over Brazil on September 1.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Canada’s women’s softball team has clinched a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The team, ranked third in the world, earned the spot with a 7-0 over No. 17 Brazil at the America’s softball Olympic qualifier in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.

Jenny Gilbert, Holly Speers, Jenn Salling, Kaliegh Rafter and Larissa Franklin all scored in the bottom of the third inning for Canada.

Rafter’s walk-off homer in the fifth ended the game on the mercy rule.

Veteran pitcher Danielle Lawrie was a stalwart presence on the mound for the Canadians, throwing eight strikeouts over five innings and allowing just one hit.

Samira Tanaka allowed six runs, seven hits and three walks for Brazil before she was relieved by Fernanda Ayumi Shiroma at the top of the fourth inning.

Tanaka did not allow any hits in the single inning she pitched.

No. 5 Mexico locked up a spot at the Tokyo Games on Saturday by posting a 2-1 victory over Canada.

The No. 1-ranked Americans secured an Olympic spot by winning the 2018 World Championships and Japan, ranked No. 2, will get a home-team berth.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

