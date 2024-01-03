Canada’s Abigail Strate leapt to World Cup bronze in women’s ski jumping on Wednesday in Austria.

The Calgary native picked up 233.6 points in the normal hill event to land on the podium.

World Cup leader Nika Prevc (262.7) of Slovenia and Eva Pinkelnig (236.7) of Austria claimed gold and silver, respectively.

It was the second medal of the new year for the 22-year-old Strate, and her third in the last five days.

Strate grabbed silver on Monday in Germany in large hill competition.

She also took bronze in the large hill event last Saturday.