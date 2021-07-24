Canadian skateboarding alternate Annie Guglia will get to compete in Tokyo Olympic street event

Open this photo in gallery Funa Nakayama of Team Japan practices in front of empty spectator seating during the women's street skateboarder practice ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 21, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

A late decision to fly to Tokyo to serve as a skateboarding alternate has paid off for Canada’s Annie Guglia.

The 30-year-old Montrealer missed the cut at last month’s qualification event for the Summer Games, but jumped at the chance to travel to Japan as a substitute.

She was formally added as a competitor Sunday, filling a vacancy after a South African competitor suffered an injury.

Guglia will be the lone Canadian to compete in the women’s street event Monday at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

The sport is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Guglia’s addition brings the Canadian team’s delegation size up to 371.

