Santiago, chile
The Canadian Press

Canadian para archer Kyle Tremblay will compete for bronze in the men’s compound open event at the 2023 Parapan Am Games after losing his semi-final match in a tiebreaker Monday.

Tremblay, from Deep River, Ont., was tied at 153 points with Diego Quesada of Costa Rica after five rounds.

Quesada was closer to the bull’s-eye in the one-shot tiebreaker.

Tremblay will face Victor Sardinia of Mexico in Wednesday’s bronze-medal game.

By reaching the semi-final, Tremblay earned a quota spot for Canada in the men’s compound open at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

