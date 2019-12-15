 Skip to main content

Sports

Canadian bobsledders take gold and bronze at World Cup

Lake Placid, New York
The Canadian Press
Canada's Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones, and Benjamin Coakwell, compete during the four-man World Cup bobsled event in Calgary, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Justin Kripps and his Canadian crew took World Cup gold on Saturday in four-man bobsled, while Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski claimed bronze in the women’s race.

Kripps, from Summerland, B.C., Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C., Saskatoon’s Ben Coakwell and Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., finished with a time of 1:49.50 to win at Lake Placid for the second year in a row.

“We managed to win a close one here last year. This time we were in a new sled and really wanted to lay some good runs down. We did that and it validates the work we’ve been doing,” said the 32-year-old Kripps, who is the reigning Olympic champion in the two-man event.

Latvia’s Oskars Kibermanis, Lauris Kaufmanis, Arvis Vilkaste and Matiss Miknis clocked a time of 1:49.89 for the silver medal. Austria’s Benjamin Maier, Marco Rangl, Markus Sammer and Danut Ion Moldovan were third at 1:49.97.

Meanwhile, driver de Bruin and Bujnowski took the bronze medal in the women’s race.

The 30-year-old de Bruin, from Stony Plain, Alta., and Bujnowski put down the fastest down time in the final heat to capture their first World Cup podium of the season with a two-run time of 1:54.25.

It was the first race this season for the 27-year-old Bujnowski, of Mount Brydges, Ont.

“It feels pretty really good and nice to have Buj back in the sled with me as well. We’ve had success here before, so it was nice to get back on the podium together,” said de Bruin.

Kaillie Humphries and Lauren Gibbs of the United States won gold in 1:54.03. Germany’s Kim Kalicki and Erline Nolte were second at 1:54.18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.

