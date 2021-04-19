 Skip to main content
Canadian bowler Francois Lavoie wins PBA Super Slam

ANNANDALE, Va.
The Canadian Press
Canadian bowler Francois Lavoie competes at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 25, 2019.

Christopher Morris/The Canadian Press

Canadian bowler Francois Lavoie has won the Guaranteed Rate PBA Super Slam.

The 28-year-old from Quebec City, who now makes his home in Wichita, Kan., defeated PBA Players Championship winner Kyle Troup 247-202 in the tournament finale Sunday to earn US$100,000.

Lavoie qualified for the Super Slam by winning the Kia PBA Tournament of Champions in February.

The Super Slam featuring all five major champions from the 2021 Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour season: Lavoie, Troup, Tom Daugherty (Guaranteed Rate PBA World Championship), Thomas Larsen (USBC Masters) and Chris Via (U.S. Open).

The Super Slam began with all five players bowling a single game. Daugherty, who bowled 179 as the lowest score, was eliminated. The other four players were seeded into the semifinals based on their first-game scores.

Lavoie, seeded fourth, defeated No. 1 Via 212-209 in the semifinals. Troup advanced to the final match with a 268-214 win over Larsen.

“This is the most comfortable I’ve ever been on the lanes,” said Lavoie. “I feel like things are coming together after working hard in the off-season. I’m feeling more comfortable and confident.”

Lavoie, the fourth overall seed for the PBA playoffs that begin April 24, will face Dick Allen in the opening round.

