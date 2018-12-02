 Skip to main content

Sports Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson reported in critical condition after knockout

QUEBEC
The Canadian Press
Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine lands a punch to the head of Adonis Stevenson during their bout on Saturday.

Mathieu Belanger/Getty Images

Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson is reported to be in critical condition after being knocked out Saturday night in his light heavyweight title fight in Quebec City.

The report comes from boxing promoter Yvon Michel who tweeted early Sunday morning that Stevenson was in intensive care and that family members have asked that his privacy be respected.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk stopped Stevenson at 2:49 of the 11th round to take his World Boxing Council light heavyweight title.

The 41-year-old Stevenson was put on a stretcher after the bout and left Videotron Centre in an ambulance.

The Montreal-based fighter was making his 10th title defence since winning the belt against Chad Dawson in 2013 and was ahead on two of the judges’ cards and tied on the third when he was stopped.

The 31-year-old Gvozdyk, from the Ukraine, improved to 16-0.

With files from The Associated Press

