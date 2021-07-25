 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold’s long fight to get to Tokyo Games ends with a disappointing first-round loss

Tokyo, Japan
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mandy Bujold exchanges punches with Nina Radovanovic of Serbia during the Women's Fly (48-51kg) the Kokugikan Arena during the Tokyo Olympics on July 25, 2021.

Pool/Getty Images AsiaPac

Mandy Bujold’s rocky Tokyo Olympic journey has ended with a first-round loss.

The Canadian boxer lost a unanimous decision on points to Nina Radovanovic of Serbia in her opening bout Sunday.

Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s wins first medal of the games with silver in 4x100 freestyle

The 11-time national flyweight champion arrived in Tokyo after what she called the toughest fight of her career. She won a human-rights appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, last month for an Olympic berth after she’d initially been left out of the mix.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yeah, absolutely this was the win for me on this journey,” Bujold said after the loss. “Unfortunately, it didn’t happen in the ring, but it happened outside of the ring.”

After her Olympic qualifier in Buenos Aires was cancelled because of rising COVID-19 cases in Argentina, the International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force opted to use world rankings to determine Tokyo berths.

But the Task Force selected three international events for world rankings that Bujold, a 34-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., hadn’t competed in because of her pregnancy and postpartum recovery.

Obviously unable to foresee a global pandemic, Bujold had carefully timed her pregnancy to be back in top form for Tokyo, giving birth to daughter Kate Olympia – “K.O.” – on Nov. 5, 2018.

She won six-of-seven fights since her return from pregnancy. Sunday was her first time in the international ring since February of 2020.

The CAS ruled June 30 that the Task Force must include an accommodation for women who were pregnant or postpartum during the qualifying period.

Bujold and her lawyer, Sylvie Rodrigue, lost their original appeal to the IOC in May, leaving the CAS as her last chance to box in what will be her final Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

Bujold, a two-time Pan American Games champion, was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Rio Olympics after a stomach bug sent her to hospital the night before her fight. She was receiving intravenous fluids hours before the quarters, and said she could barely climb through the ropes for her match.

Bujold, the first Canadian woman to box in two Olympics, fights again Thursday in the round of 16. The quarter-finals are Aug. 1 while the semis are Aug. 4 and gold medal bout is Aug. 7.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies