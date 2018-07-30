Canadian-bred filly Wonder Gadot to run next in US$1.25-million Travers Stakes

Open this photo in gallery Wonder Gadot, with jockey John Velazquez aboard, races toward victory during the Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on June 30, 2018. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

After conquering the boys through two-thirds of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, heralded filly Wonder Gadot will look to do the same south of the border.

Trainer Mark Casse said on Monday that Wonder Gadot’s next race will be the Grade 1 US$1.25-million Travers Stakes on Aug. 25 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Casse and owner Gary Barber were also eyeing the Grade 1 US$600,000 Alabama Stakes on Aug. 18 at Saratoga, but Casse said getting a five-pound weight allowance in the Travers and the absence of American Triple Crown champion Justify factored into the decision.

“I think 1¼ miles is her game and she gets five pounds,” Casse said. “I don’t know if I’d try it if Justify was there, but maybe, maybe not.

“I don’t know, but I don’t have to worry about that, and it definitely made the decision much easier. Gary is a true sportsman and thinks outside the box, and that’s probably why we get along very well. We don’t worry about losing. What’s the old saying? ‘If you’re afraid to step off first, you can’t steal second,’ and neither one of us has been afraid to step off first.”

Justify became the 13th American Triple Crown champion on June 10 after winning the Belmont. But last week, the shocking decision was made to retire the undefeated horse because of an ankle injury.

The decision by Casse and Barber is definitely a calculated gamble as the Alabama Stakes is a 1¼-mile dirt event for three-year-old fillies. A poor showing in the Travers could negatively impact Wonder Gadot’s quest for top three-year-old filly honours in the United States.

“Sure it is, and take nothing away, the Alabama is one of the greatest races ever for three-year-old fillies,” Casse said. “But it’s not the Travers, and there hasn’t been a filly win that since 1915 and very few have even attempted it and that’s because of timing.

“We think she’s special and we want to show the world. I hope we can do Canada and Woodbine proud, and that means something to me. I think it would be great to have a Canadian-bred win it.”

A win or solid finish against the boys could also move the Canadian-bred closer to a berth in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff and an anticipated rematch with Monomoy Girl. Monomoy Girl nipped Wonder Gadot by a half-length in May to win the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., which will be hosting this year’s Breeders’ Cup event.

Division leader Monomoy Girl has already earned four Grade 1 wins this season and could add a fifth in the US$1-million Cotillion Stakes, a 1 1/16-mile dirt race, at Parx on Sept. 22. After finishing behind Monomoy Girl in the Oaks, Wonder Gadot would need to make up ground on her rival for year-end honours, and a historic win in the Travers would make a big impression on voters.

Wonder Gadot will head into Travers off two impressive showings. After earning a 4¾-length win in the $1-million Queen’s Plate, she captured an emphatic 5¾-length victory in the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes last week in Fort Erie, Ont.

Wonder Gadot has been consistent this year, having finished in the money in all eight of her starts (two wins, four seconds, two thirds). Over all, she has five victories in 13 career starts and earned over $1.4-million.

Wonder Gadot has also been impressive in eight dirt appearances (two wins, three seconds, two thirds in eight starts), earning over $760,000.

But Casse and Barber decided to skip the final jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown, the $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes, at Woodbine on Aug. 18. Casse has said grass is Wonder Gadot’s least-favourite surface and the 1½-mile Breeders doesn’t really fit well into Wonder Gadot’s long-term goal of racing in the Distaff.

Wando remains the last Canadian Triple Crown champion, accomplishing the feat in 2003.

Both of Wonder Gadot’s decisive wins have come since the decision was made to put blinkers on her. But Casse feels the race distances (1¼-mile Plate, 1 3/16-mile Prince of Wales) have also factored in the recent victories.

“I think it’s the combination of the blinkers and distances,” Casse said. “It’s only when she got to stretch out over 1⅛ miles and then 1¼ miles and 1 3/16 miles that she’s shown her greatness.

“The way she’s won [the past two races] has definitely made us be able to think bigger, whether it’s blinkers or not.”