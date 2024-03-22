Brittany Phelan won gold at a World Cup ski cross stop Friday to highlight another successful day for Canadian athletes on the circuit.

Phelan, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., overtook teammate India Sherret in the final round to win her second gold of the season.

Sherret, from Cranbrook, B.C., took silver ahead of Switzerland’s Saskja Lack.

In the men’s competition, Reece Howden of Chilliwack, B.C., earned bronze.

The results come a week after Canada swept the podium in a women’s race at Veysonnaz, Switzerland, with Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., finishing first followed by Phelan and Sherret.

Thompson finished fifth with a win in Friday’s small final and led the overall standings with 977 points heading into Saturday’s season-ending race.

France’s Marielle Berger was second with 910 points, followed by Phelan at 874.

In men’s competition Friday, Howden finished behind Sweden’s David Mobaerg and Italy’s Simone Deromedis. Gavin Rowell of Prince George, B.C., was a career-best fifth and Jared Schmidt of Ottawa was seventh.

Howden was third overall with 641 points heading into Saturday’s finale, behind Mobaerg (680) and Switzerland’s Alex Fiva (678).