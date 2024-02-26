Christopher Morales Williams continued raising his profile on the U.S. university track scene this weekend.

The 19-year-old Vaughan, Ont., native set a world indoor record in the men’s 400 metres with a time of 44.49 seconds to win the NCAA Southeastern Conference indoor championships on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark. If ratified, he tops the mark of 44.57 from American Kerron Clement in 2005.

The time also resets Morales Williams’s Canadian record in the event.

The University of Georgia sophomore had initially set the Canadian indoor 400 record at 46.05 seconds on Jan. 20 in Boston.

He then reset that mark with 45.39 on Feb. 9 at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational.

Morales Williams also owns the Canadian 300 record, which he set on Jan. 13 at Clemson with a time of 32.47 seconds.