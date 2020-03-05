 Skip to main content

Sports

Canadian cricket team stays home as coronavirus forces postponement of Malaysia tournament

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
The Canadian men’s cricket team, due to leave Friday for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A in Malaysia, learned Thursday that the tournament has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus.

The 11-day tournament, scheduled for March 16-26, also involved teams from Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu.

Navneet Dhaliwal captains Canada's men's cricket team.

The Canadian Press

Chris Tetley, the head of events for the International Cricket Council, called it a “difficult decision.”

“We have been monitoring the situation very closely and have concluded that the best course of action is to postpone the event owing to the increasing travel difficulties between countries and the potential uncertainty around teams returning home,” he said in a statement.

“The well-being of everyone involved is our first priority and we look forward to the event being played later in the year,” he added.

Canada was due to open March 17 against host Malaysia. The Canadians were to start the 2020 tournament as group leaders, having lost just once – to Singapore – during the 2019 competition.

The Canadian squad is captained by opening batsman Navneet Dhaliwal and coached by Amarinder Bhinder.

The World Cup Challenge League is part of the qualifying road to the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. Twelve teams are competing in Challenge League A and B in each of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The league offers a total of 90 50-over matches for teams ranked No. 21 to 32. The top team in each league at the end of the competition will secure two of the six places in the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff to be held in 2022, alongside the bottom four of Men’s CWC League 2.

