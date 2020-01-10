 Skip to main content

Sports

Canadian curling team posts comeback win to open Youth Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland
The Canadian Press
Canada’s mixed curling team opened the Youth Olympics with a 7-4 extra-end win over Russia on Friday.

Skip Nathan Young’s rink scored one in the seventh and two in the eighth before counting three in the extra end.

Young, from Torbay, N.L., is joined by Lauren Rajala, Emily Deschenes and Jaedon Neuert.

Meanwhile, Ema Chlepkova of Calgary finished 15th in the women’s individual final of ski mountaineering. It marked the Olympic competition debut for the sport, a combination of skiing, climbing and hiking.

Findlay Eyre of Calgary was 21st in the men’s final.

In figure skating, Toronto’s Brooke McIntosh and Brandon Toste of Mississauga, Ont., were fifth after the pairs short program.

Aleksa Rakic of New Westminster, B.C., was fourth after the men’s short program.

In the men’s Super-G, Louis Latulippe of Quebec City and Mackenzie Wood of Toronto finished 39th and 40th, respectively.

Alice Marchessault of Ste-Anne-des-Lacs, Que., did not finish the women’s Super-G.

Canada has sent 77 athletes – all between the ages of 15 and 18 – to the Youth Olympics, which run through Jan. 22.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
