Canadian cyclist Derek Gee is recovering from a broken collarbone and other injuries after crashing on the weekend in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad one-day race in Belgium.

Israel-Premier Tech, Gee’s team, said the 26-year-old from Ottawa was forced out of Saturday’s 202-kilometre race after suffering a non-displaced left collarbone fracture. Gee also sustained a left-hand contusion and “light concussion.”

The cycling team said a decision on whether surgery is needed would come down the line.

Gee joined the Israel Cycling Academy in early 2022 after turning heads in the final time trial at Gran Camino that February, clocking the fifth-fastest time against the World Tour-level field.

He stepped up to Israel-Premier Tech’s World Tour team in May 2022.

Gee, who won the 2022 Canadian time trial national championship, is also an accomplished track cyclist, coming fifth in the team pursuit at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, Canada’s best Olympic result in the event since 1932. In 2019, he was part of the Canadian squad that finished fourth in the team pursuit at the UCI Track World Championships.

He signed a new contract last June with Israel-Premier Tech after placing second four times and fourth twice in the Giro d’Italia, honoured as “The Best 2023 Revelation Rider.” in his first Grand Tour event.